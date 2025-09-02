Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toray Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, adropof95.8% from the July 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Toray Industries stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. 13,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,500. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Toray Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Toray Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toray Industries will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Toray Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered Toray Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

