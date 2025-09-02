Short Interest in Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Drops By 82.9%

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,900 shares, adecreaseof82.9% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WRTBY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 6,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.20. Wartsila has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Wartsila had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 8.19%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wartsila will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Wartsila from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

