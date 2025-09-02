AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $232.00 and last traded at $238.70. 119,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 821,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.20 and a beta of 1.03.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 296.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in AeroVironment by 171.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

