Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.10. Ricoh shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands.

Ricoh Trading Up 4.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ricoh Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

