China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Update

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,600 shares, anincreaseof3,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLPXY traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.33. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of C$6.72 and a twelve month high of C$10.68.

China Longyuan Power Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 249.0%.

About China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

