Whitbread PLC – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Whitbread PLC – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adecreaseof98.1% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Whitbread Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of WTBDY stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.