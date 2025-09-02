Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Increases By 3,366.7%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,400 shares, agrowthof3,366.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Sands China Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of Sands China stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. Sands China has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.
Sands China Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sands China
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Loop Industries Insiders Buy Stock, Signal Confidence in Outlook
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Joby Aviation’s Pullback: A Gift for Investors Who See the Future
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Kohl’s Stock Rebound Faces a Showdown With Short Sellers
Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.