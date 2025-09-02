Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Increases By 3,366.7%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,400 shares, agrowthof3,366.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Sands China stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. Sands China has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

