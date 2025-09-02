Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$0.85 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.45. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.80.

Shares of QST traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.52. 204,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,462. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

