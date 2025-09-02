Roth Capital Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $70.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ CELH traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. 4,755,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.Celsius’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,620. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 62.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4,164.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.