BRP (TSE:DOO) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$108.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$80.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$67.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.69.

DOO stock traded up C$4.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$91.33. 562,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,995. BRP has a one year low of C$43.88 and a one year high of C$97.49. The stock has a market cap of C$6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

