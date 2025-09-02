Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $15.42. 7,905,129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 37,359,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 6.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 317,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,775.14. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

