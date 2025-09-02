United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $91.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $85.12 and last traded at $85.15. 3,196,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,463,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.44.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPS. Galvan Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

