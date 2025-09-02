Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $172.51 and last traded at $173.06. Approximately 1,792,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,909,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALAB. Northland Capmk cut shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 97,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,369,365.42. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,728,116 shares of company stock worth $239,272,181 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 46,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

