International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $238.25 and last traded at $239.68. Approximately 825,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,671,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $223.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $2,011,122,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after buying an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $960,386,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.