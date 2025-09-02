E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,000 shares, adropof82.2% from the July 31st total of 129,100 shares. Approximately0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 603,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 603,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

E-Home Household Service stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 218,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,626. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. E-Home Household Service has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

