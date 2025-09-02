Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR) Short Interest Update

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, adeclineof91.7% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of GDSTR stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Goldenstone Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.49.
