Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR) Short Interest Update

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, adeclineof91.7% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GDSTR stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Goldenstone Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.49.

About Goldenstone Acquisition

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Flushing, New York.

