Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX) Declines By 82.8%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,100 shares, adeclineof82.8% from the July 31st total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares alerts:

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

About Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares ( NASDAQ:FRSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares had a negative net margin of 2,554.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.