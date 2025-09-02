Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $156.62 and last traded at $160.07. Approximately 17,150,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 46,562,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.