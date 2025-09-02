Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Short Interest Down 86.7% in August

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adropof86.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
DJTWW stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,746. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $44.83.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Loop Industries Insiders Buy Stock, Signal Confidence in Outlook
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Joby Aviation’s Pullback: A Gift for Investors Who See the Future
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Kohl’s Stock Rebound Faces a Showdown With Short Sellers
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.