Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Short Interest Down 86.7% in August

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, adropof86.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

DJTWW stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,746. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

