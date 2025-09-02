Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Up 917.6% in August

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,300 shares, anincreaseof917.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hongli Group Price Performance
Shares of HLP stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 37,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Hongli Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.10.
About Hongli Group
