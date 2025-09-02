Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Up 917.6% in August

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,300 shares, anincreaseof917.6% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hongli Group Price Performance

Shares of HLP stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 37,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Hongli Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Get Hongli Group alerts:

About Hongli Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.