Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 565,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,087,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

SOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on Sable Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.44). Research analysts forecast that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $3,674,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,336,000.12. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth $1,499,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after buying an additional 788,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

