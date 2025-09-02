Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.32 and last traded at C$49.22, with a volume of 313191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

