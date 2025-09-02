Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Up 23% – Here’s Why

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 1,673,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 496,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Silver X Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Silver X Mining

(Get Free Report)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.