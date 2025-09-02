Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,959,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 5,302,831 shares.The stock last traded at $24.05 and had previously closed at $24.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -226.67%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Baxter International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 51,458,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,439,000 after buying an additional 1,081,631 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,327,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 457,345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 11,821.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 387,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 384,437 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $10,747,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Baxter International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,825,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,731,000 after purchasing an additional 341,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.