Tingyi Cayman Islands (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Tingyi Cayman Islands Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Tingyi Cayman Islands Trading Down 4.9%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Tingyi Cayman Islands Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

