Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.26. Approximately 86,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 190,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rapport Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Down 10.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $573.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 426,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,399,630. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $365,500 in the last 90 days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapport Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 20.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 196,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

