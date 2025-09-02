Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 259,908 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 618% from the previous session’s volume of 36,215 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 16.48%.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

