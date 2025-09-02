BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in August

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof93.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BPER Banca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BPER Banca Stock Performance

About BPER Banca

BPXXY stock remained flat at $21.91 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

