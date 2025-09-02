Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adecreaseof90.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Andritz Price Performance

ADRZY remained flat at $14.70 during trading on Tuesday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. Andritz has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

