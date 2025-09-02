ASX Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASX Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, adeclineof90.0% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASX Trading Down 2.1%

ASX stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,653. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. ASX has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $48.43.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

