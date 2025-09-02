CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Down 89.3% in August

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, adecreaseof89.3% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEOY. Zacks Research raised shares of CochLear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CochLear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
