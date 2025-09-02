Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,300 shares, anincreaseof2,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Berkeley Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKGFY traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 48,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

