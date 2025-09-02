Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH) Price Target Raised to $31.50 at DA Davidson

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $31.50 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
