Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 3,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 66,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Kirin Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Kirin had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.