Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.66. 16,027,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 21,491,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 369,984 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $2,075,610.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,942,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,186,072.99. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 289,145 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,752,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,378,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,872,449.52. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,466,662 shares of company stock valued at $33,020,046. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $9,316,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $7,094,000. Helix Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 95.8% in the first quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,058 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,439,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 996.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 2,023,994 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

