CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Trading Down 14.7% – Time to Sell?

CrowdGather Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 1,452,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,869,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

CrowdGather Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

