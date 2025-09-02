Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 1,789,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,811,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Precigen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Precigen

Precigen Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%.The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Precigen

In other Precigen news, Director Nancy H. Agee purchased 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $49,152.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 192,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,027.20. This trade represents a 8.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.