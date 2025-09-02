Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.58 and last traded at $76.48. 277,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 868,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Down 5.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.24.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 362.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $30,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.