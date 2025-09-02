SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 1,109,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,260,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.92.
SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
