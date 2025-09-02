SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 1,109,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,260,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

SNDL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 3.92.

Get SNDL alerts:

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SNDL

SNDL Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SNDL in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SNDL by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SNDL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.