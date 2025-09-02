SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.29. 158,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 777,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $528.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 3.41.

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 311,959 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $3,830,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,661,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,077,227.36. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 24,936 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $305,216.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 540,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,074.96. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,703,165 shares of company stock valued at $32,282,140. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 7,282.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 605.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 176,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 83,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

