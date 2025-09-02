Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $87.37, with a volume of 526224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $251,785.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 102,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,074.84. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $83,273.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,831.80. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

