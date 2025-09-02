Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof99.8% from the July 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 649,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nature’s Miracle Stock Performance

Shares of NMHI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 37,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,545. Nature’s Miracle has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Nature’s Miracle

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides lighting and grow media products to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers LED fixtures; high pressure sodium and ceramic metal halide fixtures; and electronic ballasts and control boxes.

