Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof99.8% from the July 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 649,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nature’s Miracle Stock Performance
Shares of NMHI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 37,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,545. Nature’s Miracle has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
About Nature’s Miracle
