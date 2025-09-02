Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Update

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adecreaseof99.6% from the July 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Luk Fook Price Performance

Shares of LKFLF stock remained flat at $3.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Luk Fook has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Get Luk Fook alerts:

Luk Fook Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.