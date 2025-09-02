Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Short Interest Update

Luk Fook Holdings (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adecreaseof99.6% from the July 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Luk Fook Price Performance
Shares of LKFLF stock remained flat at $3.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. Luk Fook has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.27.
Luk Fook Company Profile
