FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,100 shares, agrowthof5,083.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA TLTD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250. The stock has a market cap of $551.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73. FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLTD. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 38,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

