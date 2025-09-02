Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.05 and last traded at $185.32, with a volume of 173810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,827.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $1,436,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,227.34. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,534 shares of company stock worth $3,618,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

