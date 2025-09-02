PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,100 shares, agrowthof4,600.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PointsBet Price Performance

OTCMKTS PBTHF remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

