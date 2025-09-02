PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,100 shares, agrowthof4,600.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
PointsBet Price Performance
OTCMKTS PBTHF remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.
About PointsBet
