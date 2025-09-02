Analyzing MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) & Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MJ has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Omaha 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MJ and Boston Omaha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Boston Omaha has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.17%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than MJ.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha 0.68% 0.14% 0.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MJ and Boston Omaha”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $360,000.00 0.00 -$5.38 million N/A N/A Boston Omaha $108.28 million 3.95 -$1.29 million $0.03 453.00

Boston Omaha has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats MJ on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

