CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.04, but opened at $96.63. CoreWeave shares last traded at $95.63, with a volume of 6,898,133 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

CoreWeave Trading Down 10.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.95.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 311,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $29,686,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 3,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $323,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,294. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,218 shares of company stock valued at $516,266,664 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

