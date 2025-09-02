CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.33, but opened at $65.13. CSL shares last traded at $68.08, with a volume of 1,722 shares.

CSL Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

