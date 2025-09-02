CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.33, but opened at $65.13. CSL shares last traded at $68.08, with a volume of 1,722 shares.
CSL Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About CSL
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Joby Aviation’s Pullback: A Gift for Investors Who See the Future
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Kohl’s Stock Rebound Faces a Showdown With Short Sellers
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Heavily Shorted Stocks That Could Prove the Bears Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.