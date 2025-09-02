Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.96, but opened at $56.98. Li Ning shares last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 210 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.1001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 287.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

